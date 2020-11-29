Apple Watch helps save users’ lives

Apple Watches are very interesting gadgets especially for those who want to maintain a physical exercise routine and use the wearable to monitor walks, runs and other actions of the type, in addition to monitoring the heartbeat rhythm and even the level of oxygen saturation in the blood.

However, sometimes Apple devices do much more than that and end up saving their users’ lives. We have already seen, for example, that the Cupertino giant’s smart watches have already helped a user discover an important cardiac condition and thereby saved the 22-year-old boy’s life.

Now, once again an Apple Watch was important in revealing an abnormal heart rhythm and saving it to probably save someone else’s life.

Ohio resident Zachary Zies is 25 years old and, since high school, has struggled in a wheelchair against Friedreich’s ataxia, an autosomal recessive genetic disorder that causes problems with walking and impairs speech.

The American revealed that he was at rest when his Apple Watch started to alert him to a fast heart rate: even at rest, his heart started beating 210 times a minute.

Upon receiving the alert, Zies went to the doctor and found that he needed an arterial ablation to correct an abnormal heart vibration. The procedure helped normalize his heartbeat and, according to Zachary, he is now about 90% recovered.

The Apple Watch 6, the latest watch from the American giant, has sensors to record the level of heart rate and oxygen saturation in the blood.



