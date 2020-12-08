Apple Watch Concept with Smooth Edged Design

Based on Apple’s consistent design approach, a designer revealed what a straight-edged Apple Watch would look like. Accordingly, although the Apple Watch Series 7 is a visually more elegant device with flat edges, it falls behind the existing models in terms of ergonomics.

US technology giant Apple made a return to the old straight-sided design language with the 2018 iPad Pro and now the new iPhone 12 family. We know that Apple prefers a flat-sided design language in its Mac models and Pro Display XDR. So there is only one Apple product that does not have a straight-edge design: the Apple Watch.

There is no information that Apple is working on a straight-edged Apple Watch, but designer Wilson Nicklaus imagined what the Apple Watch Series 7 would look like if it came with a straight-edged design, and shared the concept design he created on his Twitter account.

A straight-edged Apple Watch would look like this

While Nicklaus’ concept continues to preserve the entire design of the Apple Watch Series 6 as it is, it only makes the bezels of the device flat, similar to the iPhone 12. Considering Apple’s insistence on choosing a consistent design language, we cannot say that we are unlikely to encounter such an Apple Watch one day.

We can’t deny that a flat-edged Apple Watch looks impressive, but there are also some question marks in the design in question. Because as we move our hands during the day, the corners of the watch touch our wrist. The pointed corners of a straight-edged Apple Watch can disturb users in such situations.



