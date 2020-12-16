Apple Watch can gain Touch ID and camera under it

On Tuesday (15), the MacRumors website reported two new Apple patent registrations that indicate the arrival of the Touch ID and camera under the screen to the Apple Watch. In the drawings, you can see how the technology will possibly work, as well as its use.

One of the reasons behind Apple’s interest in implementing Touch ID on its smart watch is the extra security factor. Currently, the device requires a written password when performing an action and only makes another requirement for the code when removing it from the wrist.

In this sense, the device has as some functions to make payments, identify the user and unlock applications and, thus, Apple’s biometric system can be an excellent protection measure – justifying the implementation of the technology.

Another novelty that should reach the Apple Watch is a ‘front’ camera under the screen, which will possibly be used to allow video calls through the device. This implication is due to the patent registration of an “Electronic equipment with two-level display”, with a schematic design very similar to the Apple smart watch.

This technology should work as a display sandwich, with two levels containing different functions. The first layer and level can be a matrix of pixels, used to display images and information while the second can be a light modulator, responsible for fading or hiding components, such as a camera and flash.

Another relevant fact is that, at the moment, the Apple Watch’s only impediment to making video calls is the absence of a camera on its body. Thus, an addition of this nature would make the smart watch more complete and versatile. However, it remains to wait for the official announcement of Apple on the subject, since the patent may not always materialize in viable technologies for industrialization.



