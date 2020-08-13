Apple Watch and iPhone 12 event date revealed

Detailed information about Apple’s 2020 events continues to emerge. Now, important information about the new Apple Watch, iPad and iPhone 12 event date has been claimed. If this alleged information reflects the truth, a very different structure from previous iPhone activities will have emerged in 2020.

Apple Watch and iPhone 12 event date scheduling will be at different times

Jon Prosser, who came to the agenda with his successful leak information on Twitter, announced Apple’s 2020 event calendar this time. Accordingly, Apple will organize two different events in a short time, in September and October.

According to the alleged information, Apple will introduce new Apple Watch and iPad models in September. Later, another event will be held in October. It is stated that new iPhone 12 models will be introduced at the event on 12 October 2020.

Among the allegations, there is not only Apple Watch, iPad and iPhone 12 event date information. In addition to this information, there are also details about the date the iPhone 12 models will go on sale. Accordingly, with the launch on October 12, 2020, iPhone 12 pre-orders will also start. New iPhone models to pre-order users will begin to be delivered as of October 19, 2020.

Of course, this iPhone 12 pre-order and delivery date will be valid for priority countries. As a matter of fact, first of all, the United States of America, Canada and various countries of Europe will be among the countries with pre-order and first delivery.

A detail for the iPhone 12 Pro model is also provided by Jon Prosser. The pre-order and delivery date of the iPhone 12 Pro model may not be like the iPhone 12 models yet. It is stated that there may be a delay in the production and shipment of the models named as Pro compared to other models. The date of introduction will not be different.

To remind you, Apple recently officially stated that new iPhone models may delay a few weeks. Now, this iPhone 12 event date information is in line with Apple’s official statements. As a matter of fact, it is worth noting that these allegations may reflect the truth.



