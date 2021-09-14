Apple Watch 7 Comes Out With Bigger and Tougher Screen

After a series of rumors and leaks in recent weeks, Apple has finally announced the Apple Watch Series 7. The news was officially announced during the traditional Apple event this Tuesday (14). The starting price of the device is $399.

Larger screen

One of the highlights of Apple’s new smartwatch is the look. Now, the device has a larger screen compared to the Apple Watch Series 6. The Apple Watch Series 7 will be marketed with a larger display, going from 40 mm and 44 mm from current models to 41 and 45 mm. According to Apple, this screen allows displaying up to 50% of the texts.

WatchOS 8

In terms of performance, the smartwatch should come equipped with WatchOS 8, announced at WWDC 2020. New operating system features include dynamic time display — the smartwatch uses segmentation data from the photo taken in portrait style with an iPhone and separates the background foreground — the new Reminders function in the Photos app and the AirDrop feature, which allows you to send files via Messages or emails directly from the watch.

Matter in development…