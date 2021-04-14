Apple Watch 6 to detect signs of Covid-19

Apple Watch 6 is working on a feature that can detect Covid-19 symptoms. Wearable technologies such as smart watches and wristbands can make our lives easier in many areas. These products, thanks to the technologies they have, can convey us a lot of information about our health. Apple Watch 6 wants to take this a little further.

The US company, which is working in partnership with Washington University, is working on a feature where its smart watches can detect Covid-19 symptoms.

Apple will detect the disease before the doctor

The US tech giant, which has formed a team to carry out the studies, plans to use the oxygen and heartbeat sensor on the watch for the project. The company will automatically monitor the data received from these sensors, looking for early signs of Covid-19 or various respiratory diseases. If the system decides to have an early symptom, Apple Watch 6 will notify its user. The company wants this feature to detect problems such as heart failure and asthma early in the future.

Apple Watch 6, “Will it detect that you are Covid?” The answer to the question is simply no. The smartwatch will not give results regarding the disease as offered by the test kits available today. However, the watch, which will recognize and detect some symptoms, will alert you to go to the hospital. Thus, the user, who will have the chance to detect his disease early, will start his treatment earlier.

Smart watches have saved the lives of users in some health conditions in the past. For example, the falling mode on the watch can detect that the wearer has fallen. The clock, which displays a notification on the screen, activates the healthcare teams if the notification is not clicked within a certain period of time. These products, which also have features such as ECG and heart rate tracking, can see early that there is a problem in the heart rhythm. Thus, the user who receives early warning has the chance to take precautions.

Apple Watch 6 features

Measuring Oxygen in the blood

Electrical heart sensor: ECG

Sleep tracking

Activity tracking: (Such as running, swimming, yoga, cycling, dance.)

Second generation optical heart sensor

Emergency (SOS) notifications

Screen with 324 x 394 pixels, 1,000 nit brightness level

So what do you think about Apple’s work? Will smart watches like Apple Watch be used for early diagnosis of diseases in the future? You can write your opinion in the comments.