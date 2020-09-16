Apple Watch 6 and Watch SE are officially announced

This Tuesday (15), Apple held a virtual event at its headquarters, in California, to present a series of news. The first products presented were the new Apple Watch 6 and Apple Watch SE.

With a design similar to that of its predecessor, the Apple Watch 6 gained more colors and, for the first time, the Apple smart watch arrives in red PRODUCT (RED). In addition, sensors capable of measuring the oxygen level in the user’s blood are also present.

The watch will run watchOS 7, which is in the final stages of testing on previous watch models. Among the novelties, sleep tracking stands out. More exercise monitoring options have also been added.

The Apple Watch 6 is powered by the new S6 processor – based on the A13 – which promises 20% more performance than its predecessor. Other new features include new dials and bracelets, including the Solo Loop, which is a unique strap that wraps around the wearer’s wrist.

The Apple Watch 6 hits stores in the United States this Friday (18) and, although there is no official date of availability in Brazil, the product is already listed in the Brazilian store for prices starting at R $ 5,299.

Apple Watch SE

For the first time, Apple announced a “less expensive” version of its smart watch, the Apple Watch SE. The new model will be sold at prices starting at R $ 3,999 in Brazil, but still with no official date for product availability in the country.

The novelty comes in options of 40 mm and 44 mm, the same processor as the Apple Watch 5 and features such as drop detection. According to Apple, Watch SE is twice as fast as Watch 3.

Apple Fitness +

Apple Fitness + is Apple’s new service with guided exercises. With the novelty, the user can also use the TV, for example, to view the information for the current exercise.

In the United States, Apple Fitness + will have a $ 9.99 monthly or $ 79.99 annual subscription. Anyone who buys a new Apple Watch will get three months of free subscription.



