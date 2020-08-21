Apple Watch 5 stamp on smart watch sales!

Counterpoint Research has announced the numbers for smartwatch sales for the first half of 2020. According to market data, the coronavirus outbreak has somehow positively affected smart watch sales. However, this positive effect is generally valid for Apple Watch 5. Here are the best selling smartwatch models for the first half of 2020:

Apple Watch 5 ranks first in smartwatch sales chart

Apple continues to dominate the smartwatch market. Growing its market share between January and June, the company seems to have consolidated its top position, especially with Watch 5 sales. Although the price of Apple Watch 5 is much higher than many other models, it has managed to be the most preferred model. Of course, Apple’s being the trend-setting brand of the smart watch industry has a big share in this.

Apple, which previously had a market share of 43.2 percent, seems to have surpassed the 50 percent slice as of June. While the best-selling smartwatch model is Apple Watch 5, the second is Apple Watch 3.

Huawei is immediately following this duo with the Watch GT2. Samsung is in fourth place with the Galaxy Watch Active 2. Imoo ranks fifth, Fitbit sixth, Amazfit seventh, and Fossil smartwatch eighth.

As a brand, Apple ranked first with a 51.4 percent market share, while Garmin, which is in the market with many different smart watches, took the second place with 9.4 percent. Huawei increased its market share from 5.5 percent to 8.3 percent and rose to third place. Samsung, on the other hand, lost blood and its share in smart watch sales decreased from 9.3 percent to 7.2 percent.

Apple, the locomotive of the market, has dominated the smartwatch market for many years. Although Wear OS has become much more useful than before, there is a great Apple dominance in the market. For the increase in smart watch sales, it is thought that people may have turned to smart watches due to the increase in home sports habits during the quarantine period.



