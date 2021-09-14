Apple Warns: Using iPhones On Motorcycles Can Damage Cameras

Apple disclosed on Friday (10) a type of inconsistency harmful to the life of iPhone cameras that, although restricted to a different group of users, deserves to be carefully observed: motorcycle engines of high power or high volume. The apple brand recommends not connecting iPhones to this type of vehicle, as the intense vibrations transmitted through the chassis and handlebars harm the OIS and AF systems of the devices.

OIS, or optical image stabilization, has a gyroscope that detects camera movement as you take the picture and reduces possible blur. AF, or closed-loop autofocus, present on some iPhone models, has built-in magnetic sensors to compensate for movement and correct lens position for sharp gains.

How to solve the problem of harmful vibrations for iPhone cameras?

According to Apple, while both systems are designed to last a long time, direct long-term exposure “to high-amplitude vibrations within certain frequency ranges” can be detrimental to the performance of these components, as is the case with many electronic products. That is, prolonged iPhone exposures to these conditions can result in reduced image quality and permanent damage to systems.

Although the clear reason why the Cupertino company is now issuing this warning is not known, there are case reports in discussion forums, citing damage caused in the highlighted circumstances, even on mountain bikes. Apple clarifies that the problem can be worked around with the use of an anti-vibration support, and clarifies that less powerful electric scooters or motorcycles do not cause these harmful vibrations.