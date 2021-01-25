Apple warns that its accessories can affect pacemakers

Apple and the iPhone 12 family launched the MagSafe accessory ecosystem, which uses magnets to connect with the smartphone. Initially, the Cupertino company even claimed that the use of these devices had no potential to affect the functioning of pacemakers.

However, after a Heart Rhythm Society study indicates otherwise, the Cupertino giant has updated its support page to alert its consumers to the potential risk. According to the manufacturer, the new iPhone 12 features more magnets than previous devices. Therefore, new care is needed:

Medical devices, such as implanted pacemakers and defibrillators, may contain sensors that respond to magnets and radios when in close contact. Therefore, to avoid possible interactions with these devices, keep your iPhone and MagSafe accessories a safe distance from the device (more than 15 cm away or more than 30 cm away when charging wirelessly).

Apple also advises people using these devices to see a doctor or manufacturer to ask any questions:

Manufacturers often provide recommendations on the safe use of their devices with wireless or magnetic products to avoid possible interference. If you suspect that the iPhone or any MagSafe accessory is interfering with your medical device, stop using the iPhone or accessories immediately.

It is worth remembering that this interference from the iPhone is temporary, since the medical device returns to work normally when moving away from the device. Even so, in some specific cases, the risk is very high. Therefore, Apple itself was forced to update its support page to avoid possible problems in the future.