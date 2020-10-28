Apple wants its own search engine as alternative to Google

Started as a student project like so many other software and platforms we use today, Larry Page and Sergey Brin shaped their BackRub search engine in January 1996. But the following year they decided to change the name to Google, inspired by a mathematical term which illustrated his goal of organizing the enormous amount of information that was already on the web at that time.

And on September 27, 1998, Google started its services, against all odds, beating AltaVista, the most popular search engine to date.

Apple’s Google

Today, and although there are other alternatives on the market, the truth is that Google is the king of searches and indexed content on the Internet. But precisely such scope and importance is being the subject of an antitrust investigation that the United States is carrying out against Google: The United States Department of Justice (DoJ) together with 11 states of the country filed an antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet, the Google’s parent company, accusing the company of abusing its dominant position in the Internet advertising and search market.

And in the middle of all this, Apple could be making a move to have its own search engine online: According to sources have pointed out to The Financial Times, Apple is working on developing its own search engine as an alternative to the Google search engine, and has begun adding features in iOS 14 and intensifying the work of its search bot, according to the Financial Times newspaper.

Applebot

According to several industry experts, it turns out that Applebot, the search bot that Apple uses to collect vast databases of material on the Internet and similar to the one that Google uses for its search engine, has recently increased its activity. And in iOS 14, Apple has started displaying its own search results and links directly to web pages when users type queries from the home screen.

More clues that the Cupertino people could be preparing a response to the Google engine: Apple has several active job openings looking for specialized search engineers to “define and implement Apple’s innovative search technology architecture.” To this must be added that in 2018, Apple hired John Giannandrea, Google’s search chief. His hiring was to improve the capabilities of Artificial Intelligence and his virtual assistant Siri, and in the process Giannandrea brought his 8 years of experience in the operation of the Google search engine.

Does this mean that Apple wants to stand up to Google – and others like Microsoft – by launching its own search engine? At the moment, that question cannot be answered. The information comes from a medium, not officially from Apple. But moves such as iOS 14 or the hiring of Giannandrea are interesting facts to consider.



