Apple vs Facebook: Two Companies Met Over Privacy

Recently Facebook blamed Apple for its new privacy requirements. The reason for the accusation was that the privacy requirements that came with iOS 14.3 led to unfair competition. After these statements of Facebook, Apple also responded. We take a look at how the two companies are fighting each other from the very beginning.

Facebook, which owns the world’s most used instant messaging application WhatsApp, has announced that it will release a brand new update for the application and will make changes to its privacy policies with this version. The owner of WhatsApp, which was stated in the company’s statements that it will oblige users to comply with the rules, later protested another company due to privacy requirements.

The company Facebook protested was none other than Apple. Apple has made some changes to the App Store’s privacy policies in recent weeks. These changes required that all applications published in the store be more open and clear to users. Facebook has accused Apple, forcing the developers to explain what user data is being collected, how and where it will be used.

“Apple’s new privacy policy creates unfair competition!”

Although Facebook first expressed these problems over WhatsApp, then it published various ads and notifications using its own social media power. Looking at the published statements, it was seen that Facebook’s aim was to defend small businesses and prevent unfair competition. Although Facebook, whose name is involved in scandals, does not seem logical by some, it seems that the company has justified reasons.

According to Facebook’s statements, these requirements, which are valid for all applications that need to be downloaded from the App Store, did not apply to applications such as iMessage that did not need to be downloaded later. So, according to Facebook, Apple wanted other apps to be very clear to users, but didn’t include its own app. “Apple is putting small businesses and developers at a loss and creating unfair competition by using its control over the App Store. They say it’s about privacy, but the main goal is to make a profit,” Facebook said.

“We think of our users, not ourselves”

Facebook, in its statements, stated that they stand by small businesses. Apple received a slap-like response against Facebook: We stand by our users. Apple spokesperson said, “Users should have the authority to know what data is being collected and when and whether it is shared with other applications and websites. In addition, users should also have the right to share their personal data.”

In addition, Apple made some sarcastic words against Facebook in its statements. The company said, “This innovation we made in iOS 14 does not require Facebook to block activities such as tracking user data, collecting and showing targeted ads. The only thing that needs to be done is to give the option to the user,” he said.

Apple has also denied that they put small businesses and developers at risk. The Apple spokesperson recalled the company’s announcement in November. Apple has announced that it has reduced App Store payment fees for small developers from 30 percent to 15 percent.



