Apple VR: Revealing price range and product launch time

The Cupertino giant’s VR-focused glasses, called Apple VR, seem to be less and less mysterious to the public. This because a major leak gave details about the price to be applied to the product, as well as the period in which the launch will be carried out.

The information is based on a report provided by Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, where he made it clear that the equipment will perform surprisingly, and may even be faster than some versions of the Mac that have the M1 chi, which has been widely praised for the performance it delivers.

According to him, the Apple VR will be a device in Virtual Reality, where it will be able to deliver a fully developed environment in 3D, managing to have a wide use, be it for games, movies and even communication, but the leak warns that the use of Reality Increased will be limited.

“Apple intends to include some of its most advanced and powerful chips in the glasses, along with much higher resolution screens than those of existing virtual reality products. Some of the chips tested in the device have outperformed Apple’s M1 Mac processors. The company also designed the headset with a fan, something that the company generally tries to avoid in mobile products, people said, “says the report.

And it seems that Apple has also made adjustments to the construction so that the weight of the added ventilation system does not hinder usability, bringing the screen closer to the user’s face, something that will also end up further contributing to immersion. .

Taking into account the information that was leaked by Mark, it may be that Apple will launch the VR device in 2022, since the prototype is still in the development phase and, only after completion, it would be possible to know how the production will be. en masse, something that can be guaranteed for next year.

Regarding the price, it is defined that the device will be more expensive than the competitors, something that is almost an Apple working standard. Thus, the device may cost more than US $ 1,000 (~ R $ 5,250), since the average price of VR glasses is currently between US $ 300 and US $ 900.

So, dear reader, will this bet from Apple work? Tell your opinion in the comments!