Apple Video Brings Immersive Tour To Get To Know iPhone 13

Apple: After making the official launch of its new cell phone line during the week, Apple started today (17) pre-ordering the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. store, the company shared a detailed video showing the new features, sizes and colors available.

Presented in the form of a guided tour, the video was filmed at the Apple Store in the historic Tower Theater in downtown Los Angeles, which opened in June after an ambitious restoration project. The building, on the corner of Eighth Street and Broadway, was the first sound theater in the City of Angels.

Find the right iPhone for you

At 7:29 minutes long, the video has a “film” production, with explanations of features and real-world examples. If you don’t want to watch the entire video, just choose the desired subject in the description, and select the chapter markers.

Not by chance, right at the minute 1:31, new video features are shown in Cinematographic mode, such as the “rack focus” technique, which shifts the focus from one character to another to draw the audience’s attention. Also shown are camera enhancements for low light and 3x optical zoom.

Sales of iPhone 13 models in Brazil, with prices starting at $ 6,599, are not available yet. The expectation is that the new devices will be in Apple Stores within the next few weeks. For now, enjoy the visit.