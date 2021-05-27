Apple Updates Experimental Browser Safari Technology Preview

Apple: An update to Safari Technology Preview, an experimental browser presented by Apple for the first time in March 2016, was released by the Apple company yesterday (26), bringing features that can be introduced in the future in Safari itself.

Among the novelties that make up the latest version (125), available for both macOS Catalina and Big Sur, are bug fixes and improvements related to the performance of Web Inspector, CSS, Web Animations, WebAssembly, Web API and WebRTC, as well as rendering and storage.

Access cleared

Built on Safari 14 with support for Safari Web Extensions imported from other browsers, tab views, password breach notifications, web authentication with Touch ID and other features, anyone can check out the novelty.

To do this, just follow the steps found in the system preferences, since, although aimed at developers, the application does not require a specific access account.

Finally, details of the update were released on the official website of the Safari Technology Preview, and the solution works alongside the standard browser, without the need for advanced settings.