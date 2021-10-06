Apple Updates AirPods Pro And Max With Find My Features

Apple: Last Tuesday (5), Apple began releasing firmware updates for the brand’s wireless headphones. And one of the new features will please many of the company’s users: the Find My software is receiving support for AirPods Pro and AirPods Max.

In June, the California giant had demonstrated the new functionality for the first time during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference 2021 (WWDC). Both models of AirPods can be located precisely by the app.

When accessing Find My, you can use the exact location features, Lost Mode and even receive notifications when you forget your headphones somewhere.

Finding your AirPods Max/Pro

One of the most interesting points of the update is that when the AirPods is lost and away from the user, Bluetooth waves will be sent continuously in the area until other Apple devices detect the phone and send notifications. The technology is the same used in the AirTag accessory.

If the owner has lost the accessory and is close to the area, it will be possible to view the location directly in the app. With Lost Mode, consumers will be able to leave a message with their contact phone number, and if someone tries to pair the AirPods with another device, the message will appear on the screen requesting a return.

It’s important to make it clear that AirPods Classic will not receive the update. Only AirPods Pro and AirPods Max support the new Find My feature.