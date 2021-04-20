Apple TV With A12 Bionic Processor Introduced

Apple TV is announced. Apple announced a new Apple TV broadcast box that replaces the Apple TV 4K released in 2017. The new model retains the name of the previous model but comes with a more powerful A12 Bionic chip that allows it to play HDR video at a higher frame rate.

The new Apple TV, which offers advanced colors and attracts attention with its 4K resolution, has Wi-Fi 6 connection support. In addition, the renewed Apple TV is accompanied by a new remote.

The renewed Apple TV 4K stands out with support for Dolby Vision and HDR. Also, the new set-top box supports Dolby Atmos audio codecs.

Apple has completely redesigned the remote control for the new Apple TV 4K, with an improved and more ergonomic design as well as more features.