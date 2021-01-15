Apple TV + receives 1st interface update since launch

On Thursday (14), Apple released an update to improve the design of the web version of its streaming service, Apple TV +. With the novelty, the site should look more like its version for iOS devices, abandoning the old-fashioned and ineffective style present in the previous interface. Thus, the change should mainly benefit users of platforms without support for the official application, such as Windows and Android.

Previously, the Apple TV + website had few features and lacked accessibility. Its catalog was displayed in the form of a “rudimentary” list that was rather rudimentary and poorly organized; the problem worsened with the addition of new content this week and was resolved in parts after the change was integrated.

The update brought a more familiar appearance to what is presented in the version of Apple TV + for iOS, with a large space for the banners of films and series, followed by sections with the categories with the various genres and latest releases.

However, the web version of Apple TV + still falls short even with the update. Some of the most important features, present in several other streaming platforms, have not yet been implemented in the service, such as the ability to resume a movie or series from which it was paused after an interrupted session, “to follow” playlist or the fundamental bar of research. In addition, the video player, or webplayer, of the service has also received no improvements.