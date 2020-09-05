Apple TV + receives 18 Emmy nominations in its first year

Apple TV +, Apple’s streaming service, was officially launched in November 2019 and is already beginning to reap huge successes. After the announcement of the list of Emmy nominations 2020, scheduled to happen on September 20 of the same year, it was reported that Apple TV + had series nominated in eighteen categories.

“18 Emmy nominations and we’re just getting started,” says the message on the home screen of Apple’s official website. The Morning Show is the main highlight of streaming to enter the competition, competing in eight categories at once. The series has already been nominated for a Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice Television Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

More details of the indications

Steve Carell and Jennifer Aniston compete in the main categories with The Morning Show, nominated for Best Actor and Best in Drama Series, respectively. For Best Supporting Actor, the series entered two cast names at once: Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass.

In addition to The Morning Show, Apple TV + also received nominations for Central Park, The Elephant Queen, Beastie Boys Story, Home and Defending Jacob, the latter starring Chris Evans (Avengers) and Jaeden Martell (IT: The Thing).

It is important to remember that this is the first year that Apple TV + has productions eligible to participate in the Emmy. The fact of being able to score 18 nominations at once and still compete in some of the main categories is quite great.

The Emmy Awards are scheduled to take place on September 20, 2020. How many of the 18 nominations will win?



