Apple TV Plus will receive three new children’s series in September and October

The Apple TV Plus streaming service announced, on Wednesday (8), three new contents aimed at children, which are expected to debut on the video platform in the months of September and October.

The series are: “Wolfboy and the Everything Factory”, “Get Rolling With Otis” and “Puppy Place” (“Puppy”) .

“Wolfboy and the Everything Factory”

The series shows a boy with a great imagination who discovers a hidden kingdom in the center of the Earth. There, a community of fantastic beings called Sprytes create everything that appears in the natural world: clouds, trees, rabbits, dreams and everything else.

The title is inspired by the work of visual artist Toff “Wirror” Mazery and is co-created by Emmy winner Edward Jesse. “Wolfboy and the Everything Factory” will hit Apple TV Plus on September 24th.

“Get Rolling With Otis”

“Get Rolling with Otis” is an animated series centered on the adventures of the Otis tractor and all his friends. A character mark is having a big heart. Whenever he sees a friend in trouble, he lets go of the brakes, asks how he can help, and jumps into action.

The production, based on Loren Long’s book series, will debut on the streaming service on October 8th.

“Puppy Place”

Last but not least, Apple TV Plus welcomes the “Puppy Place” series. Based on books by Scholastic, the production centers on two brothers who love puppies, Charles (Riley Looc) and Lizzie Peterson (Brooklynn MacKinzie), and all the little canines they shelter in search of a home.

“Puppy Place” has eight episodes focused on the story of one of the puppies. According to the official synopsis, discovering what makes each of the little creatures special will offer a unique perspective that will help the pair overcome their own obstacles. It will show up on Apple TV Plus on October 15th.