Apple TV may have HomePod built-in and FaceTime camera

Apple TV: Apple’s next entertainment device for televisions will be a complete multimedia center that combines a number of devices. The information came from analyst Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, who obtained information from a source who preferred to remain anonymous about one of the brand’s future releases in terms of hardware.

The idea of ​​the new product is to combine the company’s content streaming TV box, Apple TV, with the smart speaker, HomePod. In addition, it would feature a front-facing camera that allows video calls to be made via FaceTime and other conference applications – a feature widely used in covid-19 pandemic periods. That would be the

This multimedia system, if launched, would be “the company’s most ambitious smart home product” to date.

More plans

In addition to this device, another product would be in the company’s sights: a speaker with a touchscreen, to compete directly with models such as Google’s Nest Hub, and Amazon’s Echo Show. It is worth remembering that, recently, Apple made space in its hardware catalog by discontinuing the larger and initial version of HomePod.

According to the expert, the devices are currently in the early stages of development and both may undergo changes before they are produced and marketed. Consulted by Bloomberg, the company declined to comment.