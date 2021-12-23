Apple TV + Makes Major Announcement About Long-awaited Mystery Series

The Afterparty, the highly anticipated Apple TV + murder mystery comedy series produced by Oscar, BAFTA and Golden Globe winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord (“Spider-Man: Into Spider-Verse,” ‘The Lego Movie, “” 21 Jump Street “) is presented on screen with great expectations among fans of the genre. The eight-episode first season will launch with three chapters, followed by a new weekly episode every Friday starting January 28.

The series stars a stellar cast including Tiffany Haddish (“Girls Trip,” “Like a Boss”), Sam Richardson (“Tomorrow War,” “Veep”), Zoë Chao (“Love Life,” “Downhill” ), Ben Schwartz (“Space Force,” “House of Lies”), Ike Barinholtz (“The Mindy Project,” “Neighbors”), Ilana Glazer (“Broad City”), Jamie Demetriou (“Fleabag,” “Stath Lets Flats ”) and Dave Franco (“ The Rental, ”“ The Disaster Artist ”).

According to statements from one of its creators and also director Chris Miller, The Afterparty will stand out from the rest of its style shows with an original story that focuses on the mystery of a murder in a high school reunion. Each episode will explore a different character’s account of the fateful night it all happened, using the assets of popular film genres and unique visual effects that match each narrator’s perspective.

The Afterparty is an original project for Apple by TriStar TV and Sony Pictures Television as part of the comprehensive five-year broad television agreement with Lord and Miller’s (Lord Miller) production company. The team also features the talents of Tony and Emmy nominated writer, producer and performer Anthony King (“Search Party,” “Dead to Me”) who will also serve as executive producer and Lord Miller’s Vice President of Television, Aubrey Lee. .

The first season of The Afterparty began filming on November 11, 2020 until February 17, 2021, the date on which the post-production stage began to join the list of successful Apple TV + original series, of whose episodes the titles are already known: “Aniq”, “Brett”, “Yasper”, “Chelsea”, “High School”, “Zoe”, “Danner” and “Who Dannert?”.

The Afterparty will be added to the Apple TV + options catalog along with the third season of Servant, by M. Night Shyamala; the second season of Invasion, created by Simon Kinberg and David Weil; Disclaimer by Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón; in addition to Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, Truth Be Told and Physical. And premieres like The Shrink Next Door, starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd; We Crashed, starring and produced by Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto; Five Days At Memorial by John Ridley and Carlton Cuse; and Roar, produced by Nicole Kidman and Bruna Papandrea.