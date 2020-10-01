The Apple TV application is coming to Xbox consoles, according to the news of Windows Central. It is unclear when the app will arrive on Xbox, but the report suggests that the app will be available with the release of the new Xbox Series X and Series S consoles on November 10. For older generation consoles, the situation is not yet clear.

Apple TV good news to Xbox users!

A member of the Xbox Insider beta program recently shared a photo showing the Apple TV app in the list of apps that can be tested, but said the app was not working and disappeared shortly after.

The Apple TV app allows users to watch TV shows and movies from Apple TV +, Apple TV Channels and iTunes libraries, and buy or rent TV shows and movies from the iTunes Store. The app is currently available on iPhone, iPad, Mac, PC, Apple TV, certain Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, as well as some Samsung, LG and Vizio smart TVs.

Considering Apple recently actively blocked cloud gaming via Xbox Game Pass and Microsoft had to ship each game in the library separately, Apple and Microsoft’s work on this is somewhat interesting. Obviously, Apple TV won’t be offering every movie and TV show on its service separately, which contradicts the policies seen with the iOS system.



