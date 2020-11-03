Apple TV coming to Xbox game consoles

The Apple TV app is coming to Xbox consoles this month. At a time when the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles came out, Apple’s multimedia application is coming to Microsoft’s consoles.

According to the information provided, the Apple TV app will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles as of November 10. This will allow access to Apple’s TV series and movie archive. Apple TV has not been on the Xbox since its release last year. In addition, the PS5, which will be sold on November 12, will have Apple’s multimedia application.

On the other hand, Microsoft; Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Spotify, YouTube, YouTube TV, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, NBC Peacock, Vudu, FandangoNow, Twitch, Sky Go, NOW TV, Sky Ticket and many more on next generation Xbox consoles. noted that it will be available.

Xbox Series X and Series S will have support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. This support is offered by some services such as Netflix.

Microsoft’s next generation consoles will support existing Xbox One accessories, including remote controls. Microsoft has also added an infrared receiver to the new consoles for these remote controls. This receiver is located behind the sync button for Xbox controllers.



