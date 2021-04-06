Apple TV can be renewed with 120 Hz support

Rumors about the new Apple TV have increased lately. There are some clues about the device in the codes of the latest beta version of tvOS 14.5. These tips signal that the new Apple TV will support 120 Hz refresh rate.

It should be noted that this is not a support for existing devices with software updates. Because to provide this support, the device must have an HDMI 2.1 input. The current 4K version of Apple TV does not have this input and the refresh rate is 60 Hz.

References to the new Apple TV in tvOS 14.5 code are under PineBoard heading. It should be noted that this is the code name for Apple TV’s interface within the company.

The current most recent version of Apple TV was introduced in late 2017. The Cupertino-based company renews Apple TV very infrequently. Although the company was expected to renew Apple TV simultaneously with Apple TV + in 2019, this expectation did not come true.

Allegedly, the new Apple TV will come with A12 processor and HDMI 2.1 input. However, some time ago, it was claimed that a more powerful processor such as A13 or A14 could be found in the device. It is also among those wondering whether Apple will make a change in design.