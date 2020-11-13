Apple TV app meets users on PS5 and PS4

PlayStation 5 was available in some countries as of yesterday. Purchasers of Sony’s new game console will be able to access the Apple TV app from day one, as previously announced. Apple TV application meets with users on PS4 as well as PS5.

The primary purpose of this application is to highlight the Apple TV Plus subscription platform and its contents, as can be expected. The service includes original content such as The Morning Show and Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet.

The application also functions as a store. It is possible to rent or buy TV series or movies through this store. It is also possible to subscribe to platforms such as Acorn or Mubi through the application.

The arrival of Apple TV application to PS5 and PS4 can be considered as an important expansion move for Apple. The app is currently available on Xbox, some Samsung and LG TVs, Roku and Amazon Fire TVs, and Apple’s own products. However, it should be noted that the coverage area of ​​Apple TV is more limited compared to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.



