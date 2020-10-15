Apple TV app coming to Sony 4K TVs

The Apple TV application is entering the Android TV ecosystem for the first time. Sony announced that with the software update of the application, the new X900H series will be added to 4K HDR TVs. The update in question will first be distributed in the USA. This may result in attempts to install the app on devices such as Nvidia Shield or the new Google Chromecast.

The app displays original content from Apple’s TV Plus platform, as well as TV shows and movies purchased or rented from users’ personal library. Through the application, you can subscribe to “premium” channels such as Showtime and Starz for a monthly subscription fee, and these channels can be watched directly from within the application.

Sony, which started the distribution of the application with the X900H series, did not forget its other televisions. According to the information given by Sony; Until the end of the year, the application will be accessible from some 2018 model TVs and most of 2019 and 2020 model TVs.

Apple TV app had met Android before. The application has been available on Amazon’s Fire TV devices for a while. These devices use a customized version of Android. Apple has not brought the application to Android phones or tablets for now.



