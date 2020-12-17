Apple TV app comes to new Google Chromecasts

Google Chromecast, which comes loaded with Google TV, was introduced at the end of September. One of the most important shortcomings of the new Chromecast will be closed early next year. Apple TV application prepared for the new Google Chromecast will meet users in 2021.

With the Apple TV application, it will be possible to quickly access content on Apple TV Plus in the new Chromecast. Apple TV Plus’s original content will also be integrated into Google TV’s content collection system. Thus, it will be possible to see Apple’s serials and documentaries among the personalized content recommendations offered by Google TV.

In addition, TV series and movies previously purchased from iTunes will be accessible via the Apple TV application. Apple recently paved the way for accessing Apple Music from Google Assistant compatible smart speakers.

There is no exact date for when new Google Chromecast owners will be able to access the Apple TV app. The application will also come to devices with Android TV operating system after Chromecast.



