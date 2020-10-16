Apple TV and AirPlay 2 App: Compatible TV brands

Described as “Apple’s Netflix,” Apple TV + is the service with which the company seeks to gain its place in the competitive VOD platform sector.

Released last year and priced in Spain at € 4.99, Apple TV + has arrived with its own catalog that bets hard, with titles starring stars such as Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Samuel L. Jackson, Jennifer Aniston or Reese Witherspoon , and directed by renowned directors such as M. Night Shyamalan.

Thanks to the Apple TV app, you can also subscribe to Apple TV channels and watch content on demand without advertising. And with Family Sharing, up to 6 family members can share Apple TV channel subscriptions using their Apple ID and personal password.

You can subscribe to Apple TV + through the Apple TV application on smart TVs, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac and other platforms, such as tv.apple.com, for € 4.99 per month.

But what models of TVs are compatible with Apple TV? How to know if your TV is suitable for the application? To know this, nothing better than going to the official website of Apple and see the brands and models of TV in which we can use it, and also which ones have integrated AirPlay 2 technology, which allows you to “share or play almost everything you want from your iOS device or Mac ”:

Compatible with Apple TV

Samsung

Samsung QLED 8K Q9, Q8 Series (2019, 2020)

Samsung QLED 4K Q9, Q8, Q7, Qx Series (2018, 2019, 2020)

Samsung UHD 8, 7, 6 Series (2018, 2019, 2020)

Samsung FHD / HD 5.4 Series (2018, 2019, 2020)

Samsung Serif Series (2019, 2020)

Samsung The Frame Series (2018, 2019, 2020)

Samsung The Sero Series (2019, 2020)

LG

LG OLED – RX, ZX, WX, GX, CX, BX series (2020)

LG OLED – R9, Z9, W9, E9, C9, B9 series (2019)

LG OLED – B8, C8, G8, E8 Series (2018)

LG NanoCell – Nano 99, 97, 95, 90, 85, 80 series (2020)

LG NanoCell – SM99, SM95, SM90, SM86, SM81 series (2019)

LG UHD TV – UN85, UN73, UN71, UN70, UN69 series (2020)

LG UHD TV – UM80, UM75, UM73, UM71, UM69 series (2019)

LG SuperUHD TV – SK9, SK8 series (2018)

LG UHD TV – UK62 and above, UK7 series (2018)

Roku

Roku 4K TV A000X, C000X, 6000X, 7000X

Roku TV 8000X, D000X

Roku Smart Soundbar 9101X

Roku onn ™ Smart Soundbar 9100X

Roku Express 3900X, 3930X

Roku Express + 3910X, 3931X

Roku HD 3932X

Roku Streaming Stick 3600X, 3800X

Roku Streaming Stick + 3810X, 3811X

Roku Premiere 3920X, 4620X

Roku Premiere + 3921X, 4630X

Roku Ultra 4640X, 4660X, 4661X, 4670X

Roku Ultra LT 4662X

Roku 2 4210X, 4205X

Roku 3 4200X, 4230X



