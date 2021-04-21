Apple TV 4K corrects television color with your iPhone

Apple announced on Tuesday (20) its new television with 4K technology. The revelation came during “Spring Loaded”, which announced other new products from the company, including a new color for its iPhones, AirTags and the brand’s new line of iMac and iPads.

As revealed at the event, the device must have a new color balance system, ensuring that the user corrects the color of the images with the iPhone itself. Thus, Apple TV automatically adjusts the video to provide more accurate colors and more sophisticated contrasts – without users having to adjust the television settings.

The TV will also have an HDR screen and Dolby Vision video, allowing 60fps motion action to smoothly reproduce images. The 12 Bionic processor will guarantee greater performance in graphics, video and audio. The Siri remote control has been redesigned, with a clickpad that should guarantee more precision and speed when changing channels, increasing volume or changing settings.

Pricing and availability

The Apple TV 4K will go on sale on April 30th, for R $ 2,399 for the 32 GB version and R $ 2,599 for the 64 GB device. There is no forecast for delivery in Brazil.