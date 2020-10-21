Apple tops the list of most valuable global brands

Interbrand lists the world’s most valuable global brands every year. Apple is at the top of the list in 2020, just like last year. The Cupertino-based company with a brand value of $ 323 billion is followed by Amazon and Microsoft, respectively.

Google, which ranked second in this list last year, dropped to fourth place in 2020. The company’s brand value decreased by 1 percent to $ 165 billion. Microsoft’s brand value rose 53 percent to $ 166 billion. On the other hand, Amazon’s brand value has also increased by 60 percent on an annual basis and reached 200 billion dollars.

Fifth on the list is Samsung. 12th place Intel, 13th place Facebook and 19th place Instagram are other prominent tech brands.

It should be noted again that this list reflects the brand value, not the market value of the company. For example, Apple has a market value of $ 2 trillion. However, the brand value of the company measured by Interbrand is at the level of 323 billion dollars.



