Apple to stop production of iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone XR

Instead of the traditional September presentation of a series of new iPhone mobile devices, Apple, according to rumors, moved the presentation to October. It is also reported that immediately after the presentation of new devices, Apple will stop releasing old models, according to iXBT.

The new information became known thanks to an insider under the nickname @iAppleTimes, who has contacts at Apple. According to him, Apple will completely stop production of the iPhone XR, instead of which those who want to buy a budget Apple smartphone will be offered the iPhone SE 2020. The bottom line is that the Cupertinians no longer want to reduce the cost of the iPhone XR.

The iPhone 11 will continue to hit the market and is the top-selling smartphone in many regions around the world. Moreover, the price for last year’s model will be reduced to $ 549. At the moment, the cost of the device starts at $ 699.

The report also notes that Apple will stop producing the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. Last year, manufacturers made a similar decision with the introduction of the iPhone 11 lineup and discontinuation of the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.



