Apple To Remove Physical SIM Input On iPhone 15 Pro

Apple: Starting with the iPhone XS, Apple made available eSIM technology for the use of carriers’ virtual chips. Now, new rumors indicate that the company may withdraw the option to use a physical chip on the iPhone 15 Pro.

According to information released by the iPhone Blog, from 2023, iPhone Pro versions will be released without a physical entry for the SIM cards. The devices are supposed to work with only two eSIM slots.

“Instead, the connection with the operator should happen through 2 eSIM (dual eSIM) slots, which will be able to support two different lines at the same time, as already happens in the iPhone 13”, published the blog.

As revealed on the website, the information was disclosed by an insider of the British company that is making the initiative viable, however, they did not reveal the name of the company or the person responsible for spreading the rumors.

More informers and leaks

MacRumors also said it had received insider information revealing that Apple had already contacted major US carriers, advising that new eSIM-only smartphones should be released by September 2022 — but they didn’t specify the devices.

Another insider claimed that Apple is already working to remove the SIM card entry. “I was able to confirm from sources that Apple will work to remove the SIM card tray sooner or later. That won’t happen this year, but internally they are testing an undisclosed iPhone model with eSIM only,” said the leaker identified as Dylan DKT.