Apple to release iPhone SE Plus to compete with rivals

According to a new claim, Apple will release a mid-range device to compete with Chinese rivals that are more affordable phones. This device to be released by the company will be the successor of iPhone SE, iPhone SE Plus.

Although a flagship device comes to mind first when the iPhone is mentioned, Apple released its model called iPhone SE 2 / iPhone SE 2020 in April this year. The phone debuted with a cheaper price tag than other iPhone models.

The iPhone XR, the lowest model of the iPhone X series released in 2018, came out at $ 500, while the iPhone SE 2 went on sale for $ 400. According to new information, Apple will use its SE models to compete with Chinese rivals.

iPhone SE Plus to compete with Chinese budget-friendly phones

According to the news in Gizchina, Apple plans to release a more affordable mid-segment phone next year. The reason for the company to release this mid-segment device is to compete with brands such as Xiaomi, OPPO and vivo in China and India.

So, what are the known and rumors about the iPhone SE Plus, which is part of Apple’s plan to reduce cost expenses by producing more low-cost phones? According to rumors, the iPhone SE Plus will have a 5.5-inch screen and a fingerprint reader positioned on the side.

Also, according to rumors, Apple will use Touch ID buttons on the iPhone SE Plus to lower the cost. Famous analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says the new iPhone SE will lower the total price. Saying that a 5.5 inch or 6.1 inch screen will be used, Kuo says that LCD screens will be used. On the design side, it is stated that it will use the same case as the iPhone XR or iPhone 8.

As can be expected, the iPhone SE Plus will not have 5G connectivity support and will only come with 4G connectivity. Apart from the price of the device, the point that will catch the mind will probably be the A14 Bionic processor.



