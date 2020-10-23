Apple to open new Express stores for iPhone 12 deliveries

Apple plans to open more Express stores in the upcoming period to speed up iPhone 12 deliveries. Speaking to Reuters, Deidre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of retail, made the statement.

Apple started testing the Express store format, which can be defined as a mobile store, in the US state of California last month. The company has since opened 20 Express stores in the USA and Europe.

O’Brien stated that they will open 50 new Express stores in these regions in the coming period. Stating that the stores will be opened by the end of October, the Apple manager used the following statements: “This method enables us to serve our customers faster. We both maintain the social distance rules and continue the health protocols we apply in our stores.

The walled front of the Express stores prevents customers from entering. In addition, the back of the wall is protected by plastic glass with small windows. Thus, it is provided to serve a single person at the same time. The transactions of those who previously purchased their products on the internet and came for delivery are completed much faster.

Apple, which launched the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro, is looking for ways to serve its customers more securely during the pandemic period. For the company, which will release the iPhone 12 mini and Pro Max models in November, it seems logical to try formats such as the Express store, as the coronavirus cases are increasing all over the world.



