Apple to launch new design AirPods in 2021

Apple may expand its line of wireless headsets next year. According to sources at the Bloomberg news agency, the company is preparing updated versions of the AirPods and AirPods Pro, which are expected to arrive in mid-2021.

The new fully wireless headphones are expected to feature updated design and performance improvements. According to Bloomberg, the products will use a new connection chip, which will possibly bring more battery life and stability during use.

AirPods Pro should arrive with a completely new look. The sources indicate that Apple will supposedly abandon the rod present in current devices and bet on a compact look, similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Plus.

The new input headphones should continue to look similar to the current AirPods, but with reduced arms. Apple should also adopt some features present in the models of the Pro line in the cheapest edition, such as replaceable ear rubbers.

More products on the way

In addition to the new AirPods, Apple may launch at least two more sound-focused products in the future. One of the devices is a headphone, which has appeared in other rumors.

The company is still working on the design of the phone, which is not expected to be launched. According to Bloomberg, Apple would have reduced the size of the touch sensitive areas on the side, which are used to control the phone, and also made changes to the removable parts of the product.



