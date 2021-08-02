Apple To Launch Mac Pro and More Products With Its Own Chip by 2022

Apple may narrowly make good on its promise to upgrade its entire line of devices to Apple Silicon chips, which are manufactured by the company itself. The information is from journalist Mark Gurman, from Bloomberg, who usually has good sources related to the company.

According to Gurman, the company’s next devices with its own chips will be new models from the MacBook Pro line, which will be launched “in the coming months”. In addition to notebooks, a revamped Mac mini and an iMac will soon be announced, with a “smaller and redesigned” Mac Pro closing the cycle.

A MacBook with MagSafe charging technology or magnetic accessories is also in the brand’s planning, according to rumors. Currently, the novelty is available in the iPhone 12 line. Originally, the company promised to update all devices to Apple Silicon in two years, that is, until November 2022 — a period that should coincide with the Mac Pro. The processors used by these devices possibly it will be the M1X, generation evolution of the M1 chip with a series of performance improvements.