Apple To Launch iPhone SE 5G And iPad Air At Next Event

Apple: With an eye on the advancement of the omni in the US, Apple is starting to mobilize for the realization of its next event, which, this year, should take place in March or April. Although the format has not yet been defined by Apple, some rumors say that the presentation will have the official launch of the 3rd generation iPhone SE 5G, known in Brazil as Apple’s “cheap” cell phone.

In addition to the entry-level smartphone from the Cupertino giant, which is expected to cost around US$399, Apple should also present a new model of iPad Air and a Mac. The information was released by XDA-Developers on Monday. (24), based on insider Mark Gurman, whose information is always considered reliable when it comes to the company led by Tim Cook.

What should happen at Apple’s spring event?

Despite having launched the iPad Pro at last year’s event, the company is likely to bring out the new professional tablet model only at the end of the year. In its place, a new iPad Air is expected, which has not been updated since 2020. The novelty is that the tablet may be equipped with the A15 Bionic chipset, the same as the iPhone 13 and iPad Mini 6.

To complete the spring package, the iPhone SE 5G and the updated iPad Air should be accompanied by a new Mac equipped with an M1 Pro processor, which “could mean a Mac mini or a high-end iMac”, according to Gurman.

As for the other launches for 2022, the company is expected to launch the new line of iPhones 14, the MacBook Air (expected with white keyboard and various colors), a new version of the AirPods, a cheaper MacBook Pro and three new Apple Watches. . All of this, however, should wait for September or October.