Apple to launch iPhone 12 and 12 Mini before Pro

Journalist Jon Prosser, famous for making leaks in the mobile industry, revealed new details about the iPhone 12 line, which is expected to be presented by Apple on October 13. In addition to talking about the availability of the four models, the content producer brought supposed information about the storage capacity of the devices.

According to Prosser, the iPhone 12 Mini would be one of the first phones of the new leads to reach the market, one of the smallest ever made by Apple, with a 5.4 inch display and internal memory options of 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB.

The iPhone 12, the line’s standard model, would have a 6.1-inch panel and the same storage variants as the Mini model. According to Prosser, the first units of both products would arrive at distributors on October 5, guaranteeing time for stores to prepare the pre-sale.

Apple is also due to present on October 13 the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max, which would have 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays, respectively. The two most powerful models would come in storage options starting at 128 GB. Following the brand’s standards, variants can have up to 512 GB of internal memory.

Apparently, Apple will sell the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini shortly after the event of presentation of the cell phones, but a date for the beginning of the distributions has not been revealed yet. Pro and Pro Max models will only be available for purchase later.

So far, the manufacturer has not officially commented on the matter, and the date for the launch event of the new iPhones has not been confirmed, so all information should be considered rumors.



