Apple to launch AR headset and smart glasses by 2025

Apple will enter the augmented reality market with two new launches, scheduled for the coming years. The information was released in a report by TF International Securities Ming-Chi Kuo. According to the document, initially a headset with AR will be launched in 2022, for about US $ 1,000 (a trifle, compared to the previous value of US $ 3,000). After the model, Apple is expected to announce a pair of smart glasses in 2025, provisionally named “Apple Glasses”.

The headset presents a somewhat unusual proposal, with a “helmet” shape, as indicated by a previous report. It will be equipped with LiDAR and ToF sensors, as well as six cameras with the possibility of recording videos in 8K. The device may also have interchangeable head bands and support for spatial audio technology.

Apple’s head of hardware engineering, Dan Riccio, is working with his team on the model to avoid possible development obstacles, as has been the case with Apple Glasses. Incidentally, there is still not much information about the pair of smart glasses. So far, it is only known that the model will be focused on the battery, which must be light and powerful.