Apple to fix iPhone 12 wireless charging failure

Through a message to a consumer on the customer support channel, Apple confirmed that it is investigating the failures in wireless charging of some models of the iPhone 12 line. The solution is expected to be delivered “in the next few days”, possibly in the form of a firmware update.

According to the 9 to 5 Mac website, there are several similar reports on social networks and community forums since the launch of the company’s new smartphones in the United States. Suddenly, wireless charging via certified Qi chargers simply fails and does not transfer power to the cell phone. The error applies to several different brands of accessories, all approved and suitable for use with the Apple device.

So far, even a month later, the company has not officially commented on the matter. However, a 9 to 5 Mac reader asked the question and obtained confirmation through the online support chat.

“We are working on it and it will be resolved in a few days. (…) Yes, we are investigating the problems that consumers are facing,” said the representative. If the promise is fulfilled, an update on iOS should be sent in the next few days. In other previous errors, the iPhone 12 also failed with multiple charging and with excessive battery drain.



