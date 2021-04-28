Apple to Donate to Help Fight Covid-19 in India

Apple CEO Tim Cook said last Monday (26) that the tech giant will make a donation to India, the current epicenter of covid-19. This Tuesday (27), India registered 323,144 new cases and 2,771 deaths. Currently, the total number of deaths in the country is 197,894.

“Our thoughts are with Indian medical professionals, our Apple family and everyone who is fighting the pandemic. Apple will make a donation to support relief efforts there,” Cook said on Twitter.

In addition to Apple, other companies have already spoken out, such as Google and Microsoft, who have pledged support for the Indian healthcare system. United States President Joe Biden also said he should send doses of covid-19 vaccines to India in the coming months. However, there is still no definite deadline.

Vaccination of employees

Last week, Bloomberg reported that Apple would be offering covid-19 vaccines to its employees at Apple Park. According to a report released by the website, the company would have its “own vaccination program” with the objective of “relieving” the public agencies of the campaign. In contrast, Apple says that as a private company, it does not have access to vaccines and, therefore, the information does not proceed.