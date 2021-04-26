Apple To Build New $ 1 Billion US Campus

Apple:This Monday (26), Apple announced that it will invest US $ 1 billion to build a new campus in the United States. The work will be in the state of North Carolina, more specifically in the city of Raleigh.

The objective of the local venture will be to foster the North American economy in an area that goes beyond Silicon Valley and to expand the company’s efforts in some specific engineering sectors. Recently, Apple has announced more projects for areas in the US and is in the final stages of building a campus in Texas that cost the same amount.

In all, the new campus is expected to generate more than 3,000 jobs for specialists in Artificial Intelligence, machine learning and software engineering. In addition, the region has been strategically selected to be close to educational institutions such as North Carolina State University, Duke University and University of North Carolina, attracting young local talent.

Apple’s vice president of online services, Eddy Cue, a Duke graduate, celebrated the expansion in the official statement.