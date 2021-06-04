Apple to Announce New 14′ and 16′ MacBook Pro At WWDC 2021

Apple: WWDC 2021’s main developer conference takes place on June 7 and is expected to bring not only new operating systems but also new Apple laptops.

The guess is made by analyst Daniel Ives, from the consultancy firm Wedbush. According to the expert, new MacBook Pro models with a revamped design will be introduced, more specifically with 14-inch and 16-inch screens.

Ives also suggests that the models will have the M1 (Apple Silicon) processor, which is a component manufactured by ARM and made directly by Apple. This detail, however, is not yet confirmed: there are indications that a new version of the M1, or even the M2 generation, could be introduced in the new MacBooks Pro.

Will it change that much?

Previous rumors also indicate that the devices could bring more radical differences in appearance, including the removal of the TouchBar and the return of the SD card reader, among other changes.