Apple: The price of the next iPhone 13 is already clear!

Apple is already preparing to release the iPhone 13. Moreover, the price could well drop a little if we believe the first rumors.

A few weeks ago, Apple released the iPhone 12 mini and Pro Max. So fans were able to buy these brand new phones with a somewhat different design. Indeed, it is similar to the iPhone 4 with its rounded corners.

Not to mention that this new phone has switched to OLED and has better power. However, the battery is still the pet peeve of the brand, which tries everything to improve it. So Apple is already working on the next generation and has a few ideas in mind.

Just weeks after the release of the iPhone 12, Apple is working on the iPhone 13. The brand wants to reduce the size of the battery while improving it. Nevertheless, according to Ming-Chi Kuo, she would have found a way to do it with “soft board battery” technology.

So Apple is going to release the iPhone 13 with a better battery. However, it comes at a cost and one can already worry about its price.

APPLE: A SMALL PRICE DROP FOR THE NEXT IPHONE?

In addition to the battery, Apple customers want to see an evolution on the iPhone 13 screen. Indeed, the new smartphone has remained at 60Hz, which is not revolutionary and causes some concerns at the level of the devices. games.

However, thanks to the new battery, Apple could make an iPhone with 120Hz. This next screen could even be made by LG, Samsung and BOE, echoes GQ. By going through a Chinese brand, the brand could especially reduce its costs and therefore lower prices.

With less expensive manufacturing, Apple could drop around 50 euros. However, BOE will have to accept a few proposals in order to achieve this. Suffice to say, for the moment, the price of the iPhone 13 is not yet fixed.

The next smartphone is not expected before September 2021. So we will have to wait to find out more and to know the real price of the cellphone.



