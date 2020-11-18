Apple: The latest MacBook Air will delight many fans!

Good news for fans of the giant Apple! The latest and all-new MacBook Air will delight fans of the brand! Good news for fans of the giant Apple! The latest and all-new MacBook Air 2020 will delight fans of the brand!

Presented at the Apple conference on November 10, It goes without saying that Tim Cook put us in our mouths! And for good reason… this brand new 13-inch MacBook Air with the M1 chip is fast, powerful and not that expensive!

Less publicized than Iphones, Macs nevertheless occupy a large place in the High Tech market! Fans were therefore impatiently waiting to know but also to test the latest MacBook Air.

Available for sale since yesterday, it exists as for its previous model in silver, space gray or gold! Its first price is 1129 euros with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

Unsurprisingly, fans rushed to buy this brand new Apple MacBook Air. We therefore explain why it is totally worth it!

WHY IS THIS NEW APPLE MACBOOK MORE THAN CONVINCING?

On the official Apple website, the latest MacBook Air is described as follows: “Our thinnest, lightest laptop is transformed by the Apple M1 chip. With up to 3.5 times the processor performance. Up to 5 times faster graphics processor. Up to 9x the speed of machine learning with our most advanced Neural Engine. Record battery life on MacBook Air. And a quiet, fanless design. He is a real heavyweight of power, in a format that is still just as light. ”

Also with a battery life of up to 15 hours, fans are especially delighted to test Apple’s first chip: the M1 chip! Indeed, because since 2005, Apple creates MacBooks under Intel!

Under its own chip, the new MacBook Air is therefore faster and more efficient! It is therefore the new model to have at home for working, having fun, watching or listening.



