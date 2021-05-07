Apple Takes Down Rival xCloud App After ‘Stinging’ With Microsoft

Apple: The controversies involving Apple and the streaming service xCloud, which has not yet entered the App Store, ended up splashing on another cloud platform, an app called Shadow Cloud. According to Lori Wright, head of Xbox business, Apple removed the app from its store after receiving an e-mail with questions from Microsoft.

The case was revealed during the trial of the lawsuit between Epic Games and Apple. According to the Xbox executive, Microsoft was looking for ways to launch xCloud on iOS and tried to prove a point using two apps that were in store, the Netflix movie and series platform and the Shadow Cloud PC streaming platform.

“We showed two examples where a game or application could exist in the store, and we didn’t know why,” said Lori Wright. After sending an email to Apple asking about the applications, Shadow Cloud was temporarily removed from the store.

I believe that they [Apple] ended up removing Shadow from the App Store based on this email that we sent until changes were made, “said the executive.” That was not our intention, obviously, it was accidental “.

Misunderstanding

As The Verge recalls, Shadow Cloud disappeared from the App Store twice, during February last year and again in early 2021. Apple said the platform was removed from the store for not following certain rules of use of its marketplace.

After returning to the Apple store, Shadow Cloud said it was all a “misunderstanding”. In a statement, those in charge said the platform is not geared towards streaming games, like xCloud and Stadia, as it allows you to stream the entire Windows 10 to an iPhone or iPad, including other software.

According to Shadow Play, the possibility of transmitting the computer in its entirety is in the rules of the Apple store. “This unique approach allows Shadow to respect the App Store guidelines”, explain those responsible for the application.

Despite being present in the apple store, the Shadow Cloud platform is not doing very well financially. In March, the company that runs the service, called Blade, filed for bankruptcy and said it was looking for new investments to keep from leaving the market.