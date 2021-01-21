Apple swaps part of iPhone 12 mini production to 12 Pro

Apple made a change to the manufacturing strategy for the company’s current smartphones. According to journalist Philip Elmer-DeWitt, who obtained information from financial giant Morgan Stanley, part of the production of the iPhone 12 mini was replaced to make way for the assembly of the iPhone 12 Pro.

The production of the iPhone 12 mini would have been reduced by two million units, and the process was already expected. Despite being highly expected by the community and highly praised in reviews, the smallest model in the new family of iPhones sold much less than expected in the period before Christmas – the conventional iPhone 12 model became the favorite in growing markets like China , contrary to some predictions of the brand itself.

On the other hand, the iPhone 12 Pro had its production expanded by two million units. The objective is to meet the demand for the device, which is relatively high, and to prevent out of stock in some markets. The change should be confirmed for the first quarter of 2021.