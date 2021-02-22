Apple surpasses Samsung years later thanks to iPhone 12

Apple surpassed Samsung in the smartphone market in the last four months of 2020, thanks to the interest in the iPhone 12 series. Research firm Gartner underlined that this is the first for the last four years. According to Gartner’s data, Apple’s sales increased by 14.9 percent in the last quarter of the year compared to the same period the previous year. Samsung’s sales decreased by 11.8 percent.

Gartner also provided information on the general figures for 2020. Apple’s sales increased by 3.3 percent in 2020 compared to 2019. Apple’s sales increased at a modest rate, while on the Samsung front there was a 14.6 percent decline.

In the statement made by Gartner, it was stated that the release of the 5G-powered iPhone 12 series gave Apple the opportunity to double-digit growth in the last quarter of the year. Thus, Apple surpassed Samsung in the smartphone market after four years. The Cupertino-based company last demonstrated this success in the last quarter of 2016.

Samsung, on the other hand, did not leave its place at the top of the smartphone market, despite a decline in sales in 2020. In Gartner’s report, it was stated that the aggressive growth of Chinese manufacturers such as Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo on a global scale is forcing Samsung. In the report, it was stated that only Apple and Vivo, among the top five manufacturers of the global smartphone market, closed 2020 with growth.

Smartphone sales worldwide decreased by 12.5 percent compared to the previous year. The increase in sales of 5G and middle-lower segment devices in the fourth quarter of the year was effective in preventing the annual decrease rate to go up. Stating that people are more reluctant to spend money on phones, Gartner pointed out that features such as 5G and high-end cameras encourage people to buy phones.

According to Gartner’s report, if Apple could meet demand, sales of the iPhone 12 series could have followed a much higher course. However, problems in the global chip market prevented Apple from responding to this demand.