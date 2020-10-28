Apple surpasses 1 billion iPhone users

In September, Apple hit the mark of 1 billion active and current users of iPhones – a brand that took a little over 13 years to beat (the first iPhone launched on June 29, 2007).

But this is only an estimate, because the American manufacturer has stopped releasing sales figures and only occasionally tells how many users it has. The calculation was made by analyst Neil Cybart, from the blog Above Avalon.

He considered not only the unit sales data from those who bought new iPhones, but also users who just switched from their old version to the current one.

According to him, “in recent years, the pace of growth of the installed base of the iPhone has slowed due to the high penetration of smartphones and Apple having already successfully targeted the premium segment of this market.”

Biggest low ever

The data collected showed that Apple adds to its base between 20 million and 30 million users each year. However, Cybart warns that “the iPhone business has become an update business”.

“The percentage of overall device sales to new users has steadily declined. In 2020, sales to new users probably accounted for less than 20% of overall iPhone sales – the biggest drop ever.”

Apple has already hit the 1 billion mark of iPhones produced – that was four years ago; in 2014, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that “on November 22, we delivered our billionth iOS device. It was a 64 GB space gray iPhone 6 Plus, which is now stored at Apple.”



